Another crisis at Indiabulls Housing? These banks are most exposed to the group
Updated : October 02, 2019 03:04 PM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL) fell 34 percent on Monday as concerns emerged over its merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed the latter under prompt corrective action (PCA).
Although the stock recovered on Tuesday, ending over 4.5 percent higher, concerns remain among investors with regards to the latest developments.
According to global brokerage Macquarie, if the company continues to face headwinds from negative sentiment, it may potentially face challenges raising fresh funds.
