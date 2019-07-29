Anisha Jain's market update on July 29: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, Auto stocks, Yes Bank in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares looked set for a weak start on Monday, tracking sluggish Asian stocks, as US-China trade talks resume and the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver its first interest-rate cut in a decade.

Asian shares remained subdued with much riding on whether or not the US Fed signals yet more are in the pipeline.

On Friday, Indian shares snapped six straight sessions of declines, driven by a rally in financial and auto stocks. The Sensex settled 52 points higher, or 0.14 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,883. The Nifty50 also added 32 points, or 0.29 percent, to settle at 11,284.

At 7.00 AM, SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 17 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 11,311.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, Auto stocks, Yes Bank in focus.

