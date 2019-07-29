#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn

Anisha Jain's market update on July 29: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, Auto stocks, Yes Bank in focus

Indian shares looked set for a weak start on Monday, tracking sluggish Asian stocks, as US-China trade talks resume and the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver its first interest-rate cut in a decade.

Asian shares remained subdued with much riding on whether or not the US Fed signals yet more are in the pipeline.

On Friday, Indian shares snapped six straight sessions of declines, driven by a rally in financial and auto stocks. The Sensex settled 52 points higher, or 0.14 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,883. The Nifty50 also added 32 points, or 0.29 percent, to settle at 11,284.

At 7.00 AM, SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 17 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 11,311.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, Auto stocks, Yes Bank in focus. Click here to know more.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
More Episodes from MarketBuzz
Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 25: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Shriram Transport Finance
26 Jul 2019
Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 24: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; HUL, L&T, Mahindra Finance, Yes Bank in focus
25 Jul 2019
Nigel D’Souza's market update on July 23: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Motor, IndiGo, DHFL in focus
24 Jul 2019
Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 19: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; IndiGo, ACC, Jet Airways in focus
23 Jul 2019
Anisha Jain's market update on July 22: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank in focus
19 Jul 2019
Ekta Batra's market update on July 18: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Yes Bank, Wipro, Mindtree, Eveready Industries in focus
22 Jul 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

Ekta Batra's market update on July 26: Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, Biocon, PNB, Bajaj Finserv in Focus
Ekta Batra's market update on July 26: Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, Biocon, PNB, Bajaj Finserv in Focus
26 Jul 2019
Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 25: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Shriram Transport Finance
Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 25: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Shriram Transport Finance
25 Jul 2019
Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 24: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; HUL, L&T, Mahindra Finance, Yes Bank in focus
Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 24: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; HUL, L&T, Mahindra Finance, Yes Bank in focus
24 Jul 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter