Anisha Jain's market update on July 08: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; DHFL, Maruti Suzuki, Mindtree, PNB in focus

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Monday as post-Budget pressure on equities likely to continue for the second day. Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 fell nearly 1 percent on Friday following various Budget proposals such as buyback tax on companies, higher taxes on the super-rich and raising the limit of minimum public shareholding. The Sensex ended 395 points lower at 39,515, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 136 points to end at 11,811. Moreover, Asian shares traded lower after positive US jobs data tempered prospects of aggressive US Federal Reserve monetary policy. At 7.55 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 47.50 points, or 0.40 percent, lower at 11,770, pointing to a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Stocks to watch: DHFL, Maruti Suzuki, Mindtree, PNB in focus. Click here to know more.  About MarketBuzz The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
