Zerodha Kite platform’s server crashed yet another time on Wednesday due to some technical glitch. This lead to several angry users taking to twitter to outrage against repeated issues with trading platform Zerodha after a similar technical slowed down their trading on Wednesday.

Stock markets opened on a high a day after Prime Minister Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to give a boost to the economy as the country opens up after coronavirus lockdown.

@zerodhaonline can you tell me what kind of nonsense is this...who is going to bear loss or are you looting clients? #zerodha pic.twitter.com/U2po03hFqq — Kalpesh jain (@kalpeshv_jain) May 13, 2020

#zerodha servers in one picture whenever nifty takes a strong upmove or is ready for a big day. #nifty #nifty50 pic.twitter.com/8a3Raxa2RY — Nilesh Bhatreja (@nileszZ114) May 13, 2020

Dear @zerodhaonline, It will be a high volatile market today. Are you ready to screw your customers today?? If not, be ready. That’s been your consistency all along. Been avoiding this #Zerodha platform after multiple screw ups. Today is no different. @Nithin0dha — K. RAJESH (@rajeshkmoorthy) May 13, 2020

@zerodhaonline errors on important days :@ disappointed with kite by #zerodha need to shift to some other brokerage house pic.twitter.com/YlCpScNqer — Karan Panchal (@karan_panchal11) May 13, 2020

am grateful that #zerodha manages it best from 3:30pm to 9:15am. — Divyank (@divyank_diwakar) May 13, 2020

Zerodha has faced issues on several occasions in the past. However, the Bengaluru-based company claims that it is strengthening its systems. In 2019, a similar outrage had happened after several futures and options traders using the Zerodha platform were unable to execute trades due to technical issues.