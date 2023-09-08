Angel One to enter asset management business as a next step of growth after lending services

Mumbai-based brokerage and financial services firm Angel One, which is all set to enter the lending business by the year-end, has said it is also planning to get into asset management services soon. The company, which is experiencing a steady organisational growth in the recent past by adding diversified business verticals into its fold, said that it plans to offer a broader spectrum of financial services as part this growth strategy.

Angel One, previously known as Angel Broking Ltd, was established in 1996 and has been in the business of stock brokerage and analysis for long.

Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer of Angel One, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18, that the company has ambitious plans for diversification and growth. Angel One is currently a prominent player in the financial services sector.

Tiwari expressed the company's strong commitment to growth and innovation. He stated, "We are growing as an organisation. We will be getting into the lending business before the end of this year, we will be getting into the AMC business as well very soon, and we are hiring a lot of new people in the management team as well."

So, it will not be right to look at our cost-to-income ratio from the angle of the existing business and one needs to understand the kind of more diversified business that we are trying to build, Tiwari added.

The company's move into the lending business, expected later this year, is an indication of its commitment to offer a broader spectrum of financial services. This expansion is expected to cater to the growing demands of customers and further establish the company as a one-stop destination for all their financial needs.

As it gears up to enter the AMC business and venture into lending, the company continues to focus on delivering value to its clients and strengthening its position in the dynamic financial landscape, Tiwari said.

The investment services provider posted robust operational figures for the June (Q1FY24) quarter, surpassing analyst predictions. The company's operational revenue increased by 2.2 percent to touch Rs 808 crore in the June quarter. However, there was a 17 percent decline in its net profit (Profit After Tax) during this period, amounting to Rs 221 crore, as opposed to Rs 267 crore in the sequential previous quarter (Q4FY23).

During April-June quarter (FY24), Angel One's employee expenditures witnessed a significant increase, soaring by 63.3 percent to reach Rs 123.2 crore, in contrast to Rs 75.5 crore in the preceding (March) quarter. Consequently, the company's cost-to-income ratio escalated to 53 percent in the June (FY24) quarter, in contrast to 44 percent reported in the March (FY23) quarter.

