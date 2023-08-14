Expert Ashish Kyal's top stock picks: Angel One, NMDC show promise

Ashish Kyal's insights serve as a valuable compass for investors navigating the complex landscape of stock trading. His recommendations, backed by meticulous analysis, highlight the potential of Angel One and NMDC to provide fruitful returns.

Ashish Kyal, the astute mind behind Waves Strategy Advisors, recently shared his insights on CNBC-TV18, focusing on two potential gems that have been catching his attention. These carefully selected stocks are exhibiting remarkable resilience and upward momentum.

Ashish Kyal's first stock pick on the buying side is Angel One. Despite market turbulence, this stock has managed to defy the odds, showcasing an impressive upward climb of nearly 3 percent. What's truly noteworthy is that this ascent is not a one-time occurrence. Angel One's robust upward trajectory suggests a strong possibility of breaking through the Rs 1,800 resistance level.

Analyzing the broader trend, it becomes evident that Angel One's chart is painted with bullish strokes. Investors could potentially expect the stock to reach around Rs 1,850, provided the momentum continues. To protect against potential downturns, Kyal suggested setting a stop loss at Rs 1,670.

As if to underscore its resilience, Angel One's performance over the past month has also been commendable, with gains exceeding 3 percent.

Kyal's second pick on the buy side is NMDC , a stock that appears to be gathering momentum for a noteworthy surge. The stock's potential upside seems to point towards the Rs 125 level. With the current market conditions, NMDC holds the promise of a compelling long position. Kyal's recommendation includes setting a stop loss at Rs 112 to safeguard against unforeseen fluctuations.

A retrospective analysis of NMDC's performance reveals a positive trend, as it has managed to secure gains of over 3 percent within the past month. This consistent progress signifies NMDC's potential to deliver positive returns to investors who recognize its burgeoning momentum.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.