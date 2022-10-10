Ananth Narayan takes charge as SEBI whole-time member

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday said Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan has taken charge as a whole-time member (WTM) of the capital markets regulator in Mumbai.

Narayan will handle the Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department (MIRSD), Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department (AFD), Integrated Surveillance Department (ISD), Department of Economic & Policy Analysis (DEPA), and Information Technology Department (ITD). He has more than two-and-a-half decades of experience in banking and financial markets and has held various senior positions.

Prior to this assignment, Narayan held the position of associate professor at SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Narayan has also served as a director on the boards of various banks and corporates. He has also been a member of various advisory committees constituted by SEBI and RBI.

Narayan holds a post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal for standing second in the batch. He did his B-tech (electrical engineering) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.