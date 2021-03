Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has retained its ‘buy’ rating on Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the conglomerate known more for its engineering and construction businesses, but which also has a strong presence in the areas of technology, manufacturing and financial services.

According to the broking firm, the management's commitment towards restructuring its non-core assets is a key reason for the bullish call.

Non-core parts of L&T's operations, such as the Hyderabad Metro Rail, power projects and road assets have been impacting the company's return ratios, and restructuring these will help improve the ratios, Anand Rathi feels.

The broking firm has set a price target of Rs 1,763 (earlier Rs 1,616) for the stock.

The brokerage firm is upbeat about L&T being one of the key beneficiaries of the government’s focus on infrastructure development. In December 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had unveiled a Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure plan, to be implemented over the next five years as part of the government’s spending push in the infrastructure sector.

The note read: “L&T would be a major beneficiary as it is a proxy of infra development due to its highly diversified operations, a 20 percent strike rate in large opportunities and impeccable execution capability. We expect 7 percent / 10 percent order inflow growth in the 2022/23 fiscals.”