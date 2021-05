India's second wave of COVID-19 pandemic seems to have reached its peak. But, various curbs imposed by authorities to tackle the severe wave of the virus will have an impact on June quarter earnings and soften the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

While a long-term impact is not likely on Indian markets, volatility in the near term and foreign capital outflows can't be ruled out.

Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi in a recent note stated that in the current scenario, it prefers the investment theme which includes construction, engineering, cement, metals, and power over the consumer-oriented sectors like staples, durables, auto, and retail.

"Deep cuts in the corporate tax rate in 2019 and pro-investment policies, including those proposed in the Union Budget FY22, are likely to result in investment-linked sectors outperforming the consumption-oriented ones," it noted.

Further, it said that financials look attractive despite a depressing income growth outlook, with regulatory dispensations.

"With a greater fall in funding cost versus the lending rate, interest margins of most lending-based financials are likely to remain high. Recovery of lending business growth, however, is likely to be protracted," it stated.

we find financials attractive at current valuations, added Anand Rathi.

Moreover, it is equal-weight on IT and healthcare space since they have already outperformed benchmarks by a huge margin since the onset of the pandemic. While it remains positive on the business models and growth prospects of both the sectors, it feels that most positives for these sectors are already priced in.

It further said that it expects India to clock 7 percent real growth in FY22 versus 11-12 percent expected earlier. The impact, however, is likely to be transitory with a bounce-back in FY23, it added.

It also noted that the Rupee is likely to depreciate further. Higher global commodity prices are likely to keep India’s trade and current account deficit relatively high, stated the brokerage.