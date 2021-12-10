Anand Rathi IPO: Check GMP, allotment status and listing date

Anand Rathi Wealth, the wealth management arm of Anand Rathi Financial Services, which closed IPO earlier this week, is likely to make its market debut on Tuesday.

The IPO was open for subscription between December 2 and December 6 with a price band of Rs 530-550 per share.

The company announced its share allotment on Thursday. Those who applied for the Rs 660 crore public issue can check the status now on the registrar's website as well as on the BSE website.

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - Link Intime

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your application number and PAN number

4) Click on the "Search" button

The company's IPO was subscribed nearly 10 times on the final day of the bidding process. The offer has received bids for 8.3 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 84.8 lakh equity shares.

The portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 25.4 times, while that for non-institutional investors 7.8 times, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges. Qualified institutional buyers had subscribed to the portion reserved for them about 2.5 times.

The brokerages had recommended subscribing to the issue given the fundamentals and growth potential and a reasonable valuation.

In the grey market , the shares were quoted at a premium ( GMP ) of Rs 60. The GMP had declined to Rs 25 on December 7 from Rs 60 a day ago.

