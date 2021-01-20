Analysing numbers: Where did LIC park your money in September quarter?

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invested Rs 50,000 crore of investors' money in the quarter ended September. Despite the economic downturn, it continued to hold its kingpin position in equities, bond markets and government securities.

LIC managed close to Rs 35 lakh crore of funds, a majority of these come from non-linked policies (plans not linked to stock market), like life insurance or pension funds. The fact that LIC has to protect this enormous capital requires it to park most of its funds into government securities. So it is no surprise that September quarter followed suit.

The insurance giant invested the rest of the amount, (close to Rs 15,000 crore) into equity shares. While their returns are more than government securities, they are slightly risky as well. To side-step that risk, LIC "buys when the market is down," as its chairman MR Kumar had told Economic Times in an interview.

Let's have a look at the breakup of its investments in the July-September period:

Analyzing the Numbers

G-Securities

LIC divided the sum of Rs 50,000 crore into government securities (over 70 percent) and other approved securities (less than 30 percent). Of Rs 38,224 crore that was invested into g-secs, the majority went to bonds.

The state-owned insurance company is inclined to keep policyholder interest at heart, which is why most of its investments are into G-secs. These securities are conservative and low-risk in nature since the government backs them.

Equities and other securities

Less than 30 percent of LIC's investments are into other approved securities, like:

Equity Shares: The insurance behemoth invested over Rs 15,000 crore in equity shares, comparatively lesser than Rs 28,000 crore in the previous quarter.

Infrastructure securities: These securities are invested in government-funded infrastructure projects in the country. In Q3FY21, LIC invested over Rs 3,000 crore of investors' money into infra securities like equity shares, debentures, bonds, CPs, and loans.

Corporate Securities: The insurance giant invested over Rs 2,000 crore into corporate securities like bonds, debentures, and investments into subsidiaries.

Loans: The insurance company invested over Rs 600 crore into policy and secured loans.

Others: The life Insurance company divested over Rs 10,000 crore from preference shares, venture funds, securitized assets, ETFs, debentures, and reclassified approved investments.

Fund-wise investment