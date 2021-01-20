Market Analysing numbers: Where did LIC park your money in September quarter? Updated : January 20, 2021 07:35 PM IST LIC divided the sum of Rs 50,000 crore into government securities (over 70 percent) and other approved securities (less than 30 percent). The insurance behemoth invested over Rs 15,000 crore in equity shares, comparatively lesser than Rs 28,000 crore in the previous quarter. The insurance company invested over Rs 600 crore into policy and secured loans. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply