When an investment company introduces a new fund, it will put forward the option, often accompanied by a strong campaign for investors to subscribe to the new scheme. This is called the New Fund Offer (NFO).

The NFO is in several ways similar to an Initial Fund offering (IPO). Like IPO, NFOs are used as a tool by the firms to raise capital in order to expand their operations.

Mainly, NFOs are offered by firms for mutual funds. They can be classified predominantly into two types, i.e. open-ended mutual funds and close-ended mutual funds.

In case of open-ended funds, there will be no limit on the number of shares offered as part of the initial launch. The share selling happens through a brokerage firm and is not traded on an exchange.

Close-ended funds, on the other hand, are issued only in limited numbers. And unlike, the open-ended funds they trade on the exchange, thus enabling the investor to get up to date knowledge about their price.