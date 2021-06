Retail participation in the secondary market is at its peak. March 2020, which was the pandemic bottom, institutional participation was 29.2 percent. It went down to 17.2 percent and haven't come back yet, it has moved up and down a little bit. In June 2021, it is at 19.9 percent or so.

This phenomenon is not just in India, it is true around the world, in southeast Asian countries like Korea, in the US with all the meme stocks and so-called Robin Hood traders, etc. retail participation has exploded.