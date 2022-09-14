Ami Organics promoters won’t sell more stake, says MD Naresh Patel

Ami Organics promoters won’t sell any further stake in the pharma company, executive chairman and managing director Naresh Patel said on Wednesday, a day after 7 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in a large trade.

Ami Organics promoters won’t sell any further stake in the pharma company, executive chairman and managing director Naresh Patel said on Wednesday, a day after 7 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in a large trade

“Since inception in 2004, Ami Organics promoters have not done any liquidations. In fact, in the IPO, major liquidation was made by one of the long-term investors. This is the first time they have done very minute sales for the family's needs, and this is a one-time only for the longer term. We are not planning to dilute or sell in the near future,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Patel’s remarks come a day after promoters Shital Nareshbhai Patel and Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia each sold 300,000 shares at Rs 1,037.25 per share, while investors Virendra Nath Mishra and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold 300,000 shares and 10 lakh shares, respectively, at the same price.​

Plutus Wealth Management LLP has acquired an additional 9,53,420 shares or 2.6 percent stake in Ami Organics, and Small Cap World Fund Inc bought fresh 15,96,540 shares or 4.38 percent stake at an average price of Rs 1,037.25 per share.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading domestic Alternative Investment Fund is the likely buyer of this stake.

Speaking about the business, Patel said Ami Organic’s major customers are from the pharma segment, and its demand is not expected to be impacted in the near term.

The current geopolitical and gas crisis in Europe is a major concern for several industries, especially those that consume more energy resources but Ami Organics' main customers and market are in pharma, where there won't be an immediate impact on the demand and supply, he said.

The MD said the company was also targeting a 5-10 percent share in the electrolyte segment in a market that has a size of $1-1.5 billion. The firm is also getting demand even from Europe, he added.

According to Patel, the pharma company is unlikely to witness any impact immediate impact on demand, and it would continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 percent.

"For the last 10-12 years, we have been growing at a CAGR of 20 percent, which will be 23 to 25 percent in this year as well. And it's also showing in our current business profile and current orders, it's very achievable," he said.

Ami Organics shares were trading at Rs 1117.20, up 0.6 percent from the previous close on BSE.

Watch the video for more details