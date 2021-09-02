Ami Organics IPO: Here's how to invest via Upstox

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Ami Organics, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, has opened for subscription on September 1, 2021. To raise a total of Rs 569.64 crore, the company is offering shares with a face value of Rs 10 in the price band of Rs 603–Rs 610 each.
The bid can be placed with a minimum of 24 shares (Rs 14,640) and a maximum of 312 shares (Rs 190,320). The shares will be listed tentatively on September 14, 2021.
Broking firms like Upstox offer the option of investing in IPOs through their platform.
Here are the steps to invest in an IPO via Upstox:
Step 1: Login to the Upstox application or website with your credentials.
Step 2: Select the IPO that you want to invest in and create an IPO application.
Step 3: Add up to 3 bids within the price range.
Step 4: Confirm your application.
Step 5: Accept the UPI mandate and block funds on your mobile UPI app.
According to Upstox, Indian companies have raised Rs 27,417 crore through IPOs in 2021 (January-June), which is 1.65 times higher as compared to Rs 10,341 crore raised in 2020 (Jan-Jun). This rise can be attributed to market liquidity, aided by both foreign and retail investors. The gradually recovering economy has boosted investor sentiments, making it an opportune time for companies to list on stock exchanges.
