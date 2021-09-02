Ami Organics IPO: Here's how to invest via Upstox

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Ami Organics , a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, has opened for subscription on September 1, 2021. To raise a total of Rs 569.64 crore, the company is offering shares with a face value of Rs 10 in the price band of Rs 603–Rs 610 each.

The bid can be placed with a minimum of 24 shares (Rs 14,640) and a maximum of 312 shares (Rs 190,320). The shares will be listed tentatively on September 14, 2021.

Also read:

Broking firms like Upstox offer the option of investing in IPOs through their platform.

Here are the steps to invest in an IPO via Upstox:

Step 1: Login to the Upstox application or website with your credentials.

Step 2: Select the IPO that you want to invest in and create an IPO application.

Step 3: Add up to 3 bids within the price range.

Step 4: Confirm your application.

Step 5: Accept the UPI mandate and block funds on your mobile UPI app.

Also read: Key events Dalal Street investors will focus on this week