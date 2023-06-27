AMFI seeks exclusion of transaction costs, brokerage and STT from SEBI’s TER proposal

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has written to SEBI raising pertinent questions over the inclusion of goods and services tax (GST), transaction costs, security transaction tax (STT) and brokerage in the total expense ratio. In the letter, accessed by CNBC-TV18, AMFI has said that since STT, brokerage and transaction costs are levied based on value and quantum of a transaction, it won't make sense to add these to the TER.

AMFI has said that the industry is agreeable to add GST in the total expense ratio, even though as a principle, GST being a statutory levy should be charged over and above the TER. So AMFI has told SEBI that the tax can be made a part of the TER in such a way that the GST is added at all possible levels.

AMFI has further said that the TER slabs in the consultation paper may need further review to add the GST impact at various levels.