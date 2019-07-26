#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Ambuja Cements shares trade weak; company's standalone net profit up 15% in Q1

Updated : July 26, 2019 01:51 PM IST

Ambuja Cements shares touched an intra-day low of Rs 209.10, dipping 2.31 percent on Friday
The LafargeHolcim Group company reported a 15 percent growth in standalone net profit for the April-June quarter of 2019-20.
Net sales stood at Rs 2,912 crore compared with Rs 2,927 crore in Q1FY19.
