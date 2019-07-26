Ambuja Cements shares trade weak; company's standalone net profit up 15% in Q1

Ambuja Cements shares touched an intra-day low of Rs 209.10, dipping 2.31 percent on Friday, a day after the LafargeHolcim Group company reported a 15 percent growth in standalone net profit for the April-June quarter of 2019-20.

The company's net profit during the quarter under review rose to Rs 412 crore against Rs 358 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. (This excludes dividend from ACC (subsidiary) of Rs 141 crore in the April-June 2018 quarter).

Net sales stood at Rs 2,912 crore compared with Rs 2,927 crore in Q1FY19. The company said the pace of construction activities slowed due to liquidity issues in the market and weak demand.

"Ambuja delivers a strong performance in the quarter backed by higher realisations and accelerated cost saving actions. Despite higher fuel costs, the company did well by optimising logistics costs, reducing raw material and fixed costs. Cement demand growth was muted in the quarter," Ambuja Cements' Managing Director and CEO Bimlendra Jha said in a statement.

markets, improved customer service combined with logistics efficiencies resulted in achieving a strong performance," the company said.

On consolidated basis, the company reported a 19 percent rise in net profit Q1FY20 to Rs 623 crore from Rs 525 crore in Q1FY19.

In terms of outlook, the company said re-election of a stable central government was expected to provide policy continuum and growth momentum.

measures announced for the financial sector to ease the liquidity, augur well for the economy," the statement said.

"The government's current budgetary allocation in infrastructure development, i.e. construction of concrete roads, inter-linking of rivers, irrigation projects and affordable housing, is expected to have a favourable impact on cement demand."

At 1.06 pm, Ambuja Cement quoted at Rs 212.05 per share, recovering from the day's low but still down by 0.75 percent. The ceemnt company's stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 2.6 percent in the period.

The one-year return on Ambuja Cement is negative with the cement stock correcting by 5 percent.

Most brokerages have given buy-hold call on Ambuja cements. Citi is bullish on the stock with a target of Rs 290 per share. It said pricing pullback may be temporary and volumes should improve post-monsoon. Any growth announcement would be an upside trigger, it further added.

CLSA has upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'outperform' and raised its target to Rs 265 per share from Rs 250 earlier. Strong cement pricing drove EBITDA/tonne to a multi-quarter high despite an 8 percent decline in volume, it said.

