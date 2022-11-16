    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket News

    Ambuja Cements shares gain for third straight day to hit a 52-week high

    Ambuja Cements shares gain for third straight day to hit a 52-week high

    Ambuja Cements shares gain for third straight day to hit a 52-week high
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    In the past month, Ambuja Cements has gained over 12 percent while in the past three months it soared by 47 percent.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Ambuja Cements share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Adani group-owned Ambuja Cement Ltd hit a 52-week high on Wednesday before fluctuating in trade during the second half.


    The stock has gained for the third straight day, during which it has gained over 6 percent.

    Shares of Ambuja have gained over 45 percent during the last 12 months and have outperformed most of its peers like Ultratech Cement, ACC, and JK Lakshmi Cement among others.

    The company's September quarter results had missed street expectations on expected lines due to elevated power and fuel costs, which nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.

    EBITDA margin missed estimates for the quarter due to a steep rise in global energy prices.

    The company while announcing its financial results had stated that it wanted to expand quickly and that equity infusion by the promoter Adani group would give a boost to the expansion plans in the coming time.

    Brokerage firm ICICI Securities in a note said that it expects healthy revenue growth until next year due to its aggressive expansion plans and cost efficiencies. It has a price target of Rs 610 on the stock.

    Shares of Ambuja Cement are trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 588.15.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Ambuja Cements

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 hits 52-week high and Sensex crosses 62,000 driven by Kotak, HDFC twins, Infosys

    Next Article

    Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices touch nearly Rs 53,000, Silver gains as dollar slides

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng