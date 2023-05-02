Breaking News
Ambuja Cements Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 502 crore; co announces final dividend
By Meghna Sen  May 2, 2023 4:29:52 PM IST (Updated)

The board has recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 2023. The final dividend, as recommended by the board of directors, if approved at the AGM will be paid on or after July 25, 2023

Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 502 crore for the March quarter. This was up 1.6 percent as against Rs 494 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for fiscal FY23.

Revenue from operations surged 8 percent to Rs 4,256 crore for the reporting quarter. It was Rs 3,927 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board has recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 2023. The final dividend, as recommended by the board of directors, if approved at the AGM will be paid on or after July 25, 2023.
