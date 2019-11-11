Market
Amara Raja Batteries jumps 8% after reporting highest-ever net profit in Q2
Updated : November 11, 2019 01:11 PM IST
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries jumped over 8 percent after the company reported its highest-ever net profit of Rs 219 crore, up 82 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The company reported 370 bps improvement in EBITDA margin at 17.2 percent in the September 2019 quarter (Q2FY20) on account of softer commodity prices.
However, the batteries major's revenue fell 3 percent to Rs 1695.31 crore in Q2FY20 as against Rs 1753.05 crore in the year-ago quarter.
