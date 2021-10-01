Alternative energy space heating up; prefer EV, solar power-focused cos: Nepean Capital

Nepean Capital would look at companies with a focus on electric vehicles and solar power, Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner, told CNBC-TV18.

“The key area to focus on are some of the emerging utility businesses like solar or electric vehicles (EVs) because that is where the future lies with respect to the current utility stocks. So, for example, Tata Power has stated in their conference call, that they currently have 500 EV charging stations and their target by the end of FY22 is 3,000. So at some point, maybe it might be worth considering hiving off that business into a separate company. Therefore, that's the area I would be focusing on. There's a lot happening within the alternative energy space,” said Trivedi.

On Indian equity markets, he said, “If indeed there is a global shakeout and foreigners do sell, I do not see that significantly impacting the Indian market.”

According to him, it’s too early to write off auto companies owing to in-roads by electric vehicles. “It’s too early to say whether Maruti or any other company will be impacted with the electric vehicle business,” said Trivedi.

