Alphalogic Techsys: India's first startup IPO to open tomorrow

Pune-based boutique software consulting firm Alphalogic Techsys announced that it's initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 6.18 crore will be open for bidding on August 23, 2019, at a fixed price of Rs 84 per equity share.

The minimum lot size for investment is of 1600 shares and minimum investment would be Rs. 1,34,400. The issue will close on August 27, 2019.

The company has interests across segments such as mobile app development, web application development, business intelligence and data analytics. In the past, it offered services to the US government, Merck India, Payback Card and several other companies across India, Australia, US and the UK.

The company has been growing at a CAGR of 40 percent in the last 4 years. In FY 2018-19, it clocked a growth rate of 120 percent.