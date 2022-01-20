All you need to know about SEBI’s Saa₹thi app for investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's market regulator, has unveiled Saa₹thi, a mobile application for investors. The new app aims to improve investor awareness about the fundamentals of the securities market.

The app will inform them about the know your customer (KYC) process, trading and settlement, mutual funds (MFs), investor grievances redressal mechanism, recent market developments and much more, according to a statement issued by the market regulator.

The app is available in two languages -- Hindi and English. The application's Android and iOS versions are available on the Play Store and App Store, respectively.

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi said this mobile application is yet another endeavour to empower investors with knowledge about the securities market.

He also said with the recent spike in the number of individual investors in the market and with a large portion of trading now taking place on mobile phones, this application will be useful in accessing relevant information quickly.

In an attempt to enhance awareness and transparency in markets and protect the interests of investors, SEBI had published the Investor Charter for securities markets last year.

SEBI has also created separate investor charters regarding investor-related activities of various intermediaries.

These separate investor charters have been created for stock exchanges, SEBI-registered intermediaries and regulated entities, including stockbrokers, depositories, asset management companies, registrars and transfer agents, research analysts, merchant bankers and investment advisers.

The charters are expected to make it easier for investors to invest in the Indian securities market.