All you need to know about Delhivery's Rs 7,460-crore IPO

Logistics services firm Delhivery is said to have received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 7,460 crore, The Economic Times reported quoting sources aware of the matter.

The Gurugram-based start-up will be the first unicorn to receive the market regulator’s nod to list on the domestic bourses this year.

Here’s all you need to know about the IPO:

· Dates, share prices and lot size are yet to be announced by the company.

· Till now, there is no official notification about the IPO.

Delhivery had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in November.

· According to the draft papers, Delhivery planned to raise Rs 5,000 crore through fresh issuance of shares and Rs 2,460 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS). Unlike its start-up peers, Delhivery’s listing will see a large fresh issue.

· Delhivery is looking for a $6-6.5-billion valuation for its listing, the ET reported.

· Apart from Japan’s SoftBank and Carlyle group, Times Internet is also likely to sell shares in the company, the DRHP said.

· Three of the five co-founders Kapil Bharati, Suraj Saharan and Mohit Tandon are also likely to sell shares through the IPO.

· Delhivery, one of the largest independent logistics start-ups in India, recently invested in Noida-based maker of warehousing automation products, Falcon Autotech.

· Earlier, it had acquired Spoton Logistics in an all-cash deal worth $300 million. In December 2021, the company acquired Transition Robotics Inc, a California-based drone start-up.

· In 2020-21, Delhivery reported a revenue of Rs 3,646.5 crore against Rs 2,780 crore in FY20. The company’s losses widened to Rs 415.7 crore last fiscal from Rs 269 crore in the previous year. Delhivery had posted a revenue of Rs 1,317 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, with a loss of over Rs 129 crore.

· The company has more than 21,000 customers, including direct-to-home companies and e-commerce firms.

· When approached, the company’s spokesperson did not respond to a query on the approval for listing, the ET report said.