All that you need to know about Mutual Funds last week

Stock markets witnessed the worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008 as virus-related disruptions fueled fears of a recession in the US and Eurozone.

Benchmark US indices S&P 500 and NASDAQ fell over 10 percent. While the speed of correction is scary, do note that this is not the first time this has happened. In fact, this is the 47th worst 6-day correction in the US Dow Jones index in its over 100+ year price history.

Of course, investors are asking what next? In a twitter poll, we ran, while 35 percent of investors voted the time to buy the dip is now, around 39 percent of investors chose to SIP and chill.

We are big fans of sticking to your plan and your asset allocation. If your plan was to buy on dips, do that. If it wasn’t, don’t. Don’t buy on dips just because your friends are. Similarly, sell if you need the money for a planned expense. Don't sell thinking you will be able to buy back lower, it is easier said than done. In short, no one knows how this will actually play out. So keep it simple.

Gold is up over 10 percent in 2020 thanks to risk aversion due to coronavirus. Gold prices hit a record high in India this week, as Gold is an effective portfolio diversifier in times of crisis, besides being a shield against inflation and a lender of last resort during economic uncertainties. All top 5 best performing funds this week were gold funds. Our founder and CEO Gaurav Rastogi (@rustapharian) spoke with CNBC-TV18 about investing in Digital Gold.

Index Returns Index 1W 1Y 3Y NIFTY 50 -7.3% 3.8% 8.1% NIFTY NEXT 50 -7.6% -0.1% 2.7% S&P BSE SENSEX -7.0% 6.8% 10.0% S&P BSE SmallCap -7.0% 0.1% 0.0% S&P BSE MidCap -7.0% 2.0% 2.5% NASDAQ 100 -10.4% 19.2% 16.7% S&P 500 -11.5% 6.1% 7.7%

Movers & Shakers

1/ Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has announced that Claude A Accum has ceased to be an Associate Director of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited with effect from 24 February 2020.

