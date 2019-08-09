All stocks in this sector gave over 100% returns this decade
Updated : August 09, 2019 03:51 PM IST
All stocks in Nifty IT rose over 100 percent in the last 10 years amid a steep rise in the dollar, advance in software technology and an increase in outsourcing services.
In July 2019, when most stocks were beaten down amid liquidity crunch, global concerns and slowdown in demand, IT was the only sector that gave positive returns.
NIIT Technologies was the best performer in the sector, up 1,118 percent in the last decade.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more