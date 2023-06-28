Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

The pharmaceutical industry and power financing companies are offering attractive prospects for investors. Alembic Pharma's impressive rally and the breakout observed in PFC suggest further growth potential. Sameet Chavan's analysis provides valuable insights for momentum traders looking to capitalize on these opportunities, with recommended stop loss levels to manage risk.

In the dynamic world of stock trading, it is crucial to identify sectors and specific stocks that are displaying favourable traction. According to Sameet Chavan, a Technical Analyst at Angel One, the pharmaceutical industry and power financing companies have been showcasing noteworthy performance in recent weeks. Chavan shared his insights with CNBC-TV18, shedding light on two stocks that have been garnering attention due to their impressive rallies and potential for further growth.

Alembic Pharma , a prominent player in the pharmaceutical space, has experienced a notable surge, rising from the level of Rs 560. Chavan, considering the broader chart structure, anticipates the stock to reach Rs 680-685 in the short term. With a positive outlook on Alembic Pharma, he recommended investors consider this stock at its current levels. As a momentum trader, Chavan suggested setting a stop loss of around Rs 630 and adopting a long position.

Over the past month, the shares of Alembic Pharma have already gained over 17 percent, highlighting the momentum and investor interest in the company.

In addition to the pharmaceutical sector, power financing companies have also been demonstrating strong performance. Chavan specifically mentioned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) as a stock that has been delivering stellar moves in the last 15-20 trading sessions.

Furthermore, he observed a promising breakout in this particular counter, indicating potential further upward movement. According to Chavan, PFC is headed towards Rs 223 in the near future. For momentum traders interested in PFC, he suggested maintaining a stop loss of around Rs 210 to manage risk.

Impressively, PFC witnessed a significant increase of over 23 percent in the last month, underscoring its positive trajectory.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.