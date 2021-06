Adani Group stocks recover marginally after it denies reports that accounts of some FPIs who hold shares in group companies were frozen by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

It calls the report "erroneous" and claims that the group has written confirmation from the registrar and transfer agent that accounts have not been frozen as of today.

According to the depository’s website, the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund, and APMS Investment Fund, which collectively own nearly Rs 43,500 crore in shares in four Adani Group companies were frozen on or before May 31.

CNBC-TV18 received clarification from Albula Investment Fund saying that the fund is not blocked by any means and is fully operational. There is normal trading going on not only in India but overseas as well and reports of the account being frozen is false and manipulative in nature.