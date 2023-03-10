Ajanta Pharma approves Rs 315 crore share buyback at Rs 1,425 apiece via tender offer

Ajanta Pharma will carry out the buyback of shares at Rs 1,425 apiece, which is a premium of 16.2 percent to Thursday's closing price of the stock.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd. approved its third share buyback in as many years at its board meeting on Friday.
Interestingly, on March 8, another pharmaceuticals major Natco Pharma had also announced a buyback of its equity shares.
Natco Pharma had said that its board approved a buyback of maximum 30 lakh shares, or 1.64 percent of equity, via open market.
The company would buy back fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price not exceeding Rs 700 per share, amounting to a total of Rs 210 crore.
In a post-earnings note, equity research firm ICICI Direct advised investors to ‘buy’ the stock with a price target of Rs 1,385 per share.
“We maintain BUY as it remains a compelling play on branded generics (nearly 72 percent exposure) with strong execution track record and financials,” the firm said.