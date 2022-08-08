Bharti Airtel shares rise as Street expects every customer spent nearly 3% more on average

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Bharti Airtel were in the green territory on Monday ahead of the telecom’s financial results for the April to June 2022 quarter due later in the day. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts expects the firm to report a 23 percent jump in profit, but the margin may shrink slightly.

The telecom company’s shares rose 0.87 percent in early deals, and the stock was trading 0.21 percent higher at Rs 705.05 on BSE at 9:45 am.

The uptrend in the stock comes as analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 expect Bharti Airtel’s revenue to jump 3.6 percent sequentially to Rs 32,620 crore, against Rs 31,500.3 crore in the previous quarter.

This comes as the poll pegs the average revenue per user (ARPU) to grow at 2.8 percent in the three-month period from the last quarter, making it the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.

The Street will focus on the India mobile business, which accounts for 55 percent of the company's revenue. The CNBC-TV18 poll has pegged India's mobile business revenue growth for the quarter at 3.7 percent following an ARPU increase and subscriber growth of 0.8 percent.

Bharti Airtel's India mobile revenue growth will be lower than its peer Jio's 4.65 percent jump but higher than Vodafone Idea, which saw its mobile revenue rise by 1.7 percent during the quarter, the poll suggests.

According to analysts, the company’s profit is likely to witness a 23.1 percent jump on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 2,472 crore against Rs 2,007.8 crore in the previous quarter. However, the margin for the quarter may squeeze a bit to 50.3 percent from 50.9 percent in the last quarter.

According to the poll, EBITDA for the quarter under review is likely to come in at Rs 16,423 crore compared to Rs 16,040.3 crore from January to March 2022.

