Ahmedabad based RBZ Jewellers files draft papers for IPO

Ahmedabad-based RBZ Jewellers files draft papers for IPO

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 10:49:31 AM IST (Published)

Ahmedabad-based RBZ Jewellers Limited has filed draft papers for initial public offering (IPO) to raise approximately Rs 100 crore through a fresh issue of one crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The company has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

As per the DRHP, the proceeds from the issue will be utilised to the extent of Rs 80.75 crore for funding working capital requirements of the company and other general corporate purposes.
The IPO is being made through the book building process, wherein about 50 percent of the offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional bidders and 35 percent for retail investors.
