AGS Transact Tech IPO: Share allotment today; here's how investors can check status

AGS Transact Technologies , one of the largest integrated omnichannel payment solutions providers in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to corporates, closed its public issue last week. It is expected to list on the bourses on February 1.

The company announced its share allotment on Thursday and investors can check their status on the issue's registrar Link Intime as well as BSE. The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how you can check the AGS Transact's allotment status

Through the website of registrar - Linkintime

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

The IPO that ran between January 19-21 had fixed the price band at Rs 166-175 per share. The issue was purely an offer for sale by promoter Ravi Goyal and other shareholders. The issue was subscribed nearly 8 times by the investors.

The company has a diversified product portfolio and the majority of its revenues come from banking automation solutions. It includes the supply and installation of ATMs and other banking products.

Its shares are available at the upper end of the IPO price band at 38.5 times its FY21 earnings. The issue is priced at a P/BV of 3.7 based on its NAV of Rs 47.1, which as per Anand Rathi brokerage is "quite reasonable."

"While evaluating on the financial front at the upper end of the IPO price band, the valuation seems to be reasonable," it said. The brokerage had a ' subscribe for long term ' rating on the IPO.

AGS Transact's IPO price in the grey market, at the last count, was Rs 175, suggesting listing gains to the tune of 5 percent.