Aggressive, moderate, and conservative: IIFL Securities' 3 portfolios for investors with varied risk appetite

Indian shares started to consolidate in the last two months amid rising India-China tensions and a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country after posting around 7 percent gains in July. Broader markets outperformed frontline benchmark indices led by continued participation by retail and HNI investors.

"Markets across the globe, seem to have fully digested the adverse impact of COVID and have turned forward-looking after the long term commitment of ultra-accommodative monetary and fiscal policy stance by large economies especially the US," IIFL Securities said in a recent report.

The brokerage noted that even though unprecedented levels of global liquidity led to a very expensive valuation of the benchmark index, the macros do not seem to match.

India’s Q1FY21 GDP growth contracted by a whopping 23.9 percent YoY, the first GDP contraction in several decades. Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown during the June quarter severely impacted the overall economic activities. However, agriculture was the only segment that grew by 3.4 percent.

However, acceleration in the COVID cases across the country is posing a serious threat to economic recovery for India, IIFL believes.

Since there is a serious dichotomy between valuations and earnings of the companies, the brokerage advised long term equity investors to adopt a bottom-up approach while selecting companies and invest only in quality stocks in a staggered manner over the next few quarters.

Meanwhile, investors with a low-risk appetite for direct equities can continue to invest in equities through the mutual funds' route, suggested the brokerage. Such investors are also advised to top up their SIP amount to bring down their average cost.

Debt investors are recommended to shift to shorter or lower duration debt instruments as there is very limited scope for the RBI to cut rates, it added. However, RBI’s dovish stance suggests interest rates are likely to remain low for a considerable period of time.

It has come out with 3 different portfolio types for varied types of investors—aggressive, moderate, and conservative.

It notes that aggressive portfolio targets above-market returns using high beta and midcap ideas, while a moderate portfolio uses a Multi-cap approach to reduce volatility and a conservative portfolio is built with objectives of less volatility and capital protection.