Economy After over 8% jump in just 2 sessions; Morgan Stanley sees Sensex hitting 55,000 by December 2021 Updated : February 02, 2021 03:10 PM IST Sensex jumped over 8 percent or over 3,800 points in just 2 sessions as investors cheered the Budget announcements. Morgan Stanley raised Sensex's December 2021 target to 55,000 from 50,000 earlier, indicating another 10 percent upside from current levels.