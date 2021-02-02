Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Economy

After over 8% jump in just 2 sessions; Morgan Stanley sees Sensex hitting 55,000 by December 2021

Updated : February 02, 2021 03:10 PM IST

Sensex jumped over 8 percent or over 3,800 points in just 2 sessions as investors cheered the Budget announcements.
Morgan Stanley raised Sensex's December 2021 target to 55,000 from 50,000 earlier, indicating another 10 percent upside from current levels.
After over 8% jump in just 2 sessions; Morgan Stanley sees Sensex hitting 55,000 by December 2021

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Budget 2021: Proposed ARC to buy Rs 1.4-1.5 lakh crore of bad loans from banks, say sources

Budget 2021: Proposed ARC to buy Rs 1.4-1.5 lakh crore of bad loans from banks, say sources

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 1,197 points higher, Nifty jumps 2.5%; bank, auto stocks surge

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 1,197 points higher, Nifty jumps 2.5%; bank, auto stocks surge

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex surges 1,197 points, Nifty ends above 14,600 led by auto, banks

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex surges 1,197 points, Nifty ends above 14,600 led by auto, banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement