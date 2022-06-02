Cross
Aether Industries shares change hands at a premium over issue price ahead of listing

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Aether Industries IPO listing: According to dealers, Aether commanded a premium of Rs 10-20 in the past few days. Its IPO saw an overall subscription of more than six times, with strong interest from qualified institutional buyers.

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries shares changed hands at a premium over its IPO price in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted shares — ahead of the listing its shares on bourses BSE and NSE. Dealers said Aether commanded a premium of Rs 10-20 over the past few days.
DateGrey market premium (GMP)
May 3115
May 2810
May 2710
May 2610
May 2510
May 2420
Source: IPO Watch
Dinesh Gupta, Co-Founder of UnlistedZone — a firm that deals in unlisted shares, told CNBCTV18.com that Aether, despite being a good company with an experienced management in the segment, is demanding a "very costly" valuation.
"It is coming at price-to-earnings (ratio) of 72 times, which looks overvalued compared to its peers. This is why the (IPO) subscription was low. The broader market is not favourable for IPOs and we expect same to be followed here," he said.
Aether's IPO, a combination of fresh issuance and an offer for sale to raise up to Rs 808 crore, saw an overall subscription of 6.3 times.
Category SubscriptionReservation
QIB17.6 times50 times
Retail1.1 times35 times
NII2.5 percent15 times
Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets, expects Aether shares to debut on BSE and NSE at a premium of around 3-5 percent (Rs 661-674).
"Experienced promoters, decent margins and impressive top-bottom line growth works in favour of the company. However, the issue was richly priced," he said.
The Aether issue was open for bidding in a range of Rs 610-642 in multiples of 23 from May 24 to May 26. At the higher end of the price band, one lot of Aether shares is worth Rs 14,766.
