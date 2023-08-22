Aeroflex Industries IPO: Ashish Kacholia-backed issue opens for subscription. Should you bid?

The initial share sale of Aeroflex Industries opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 22 and will be available for the public to bid till Thursday, August 24. Aeroflex Industries shares are commanding a premium of Rs 68 in the grey market today.

Share Market Live NSE

Just days ahead of the IPO , marquee investors Ashish Kacholia and Jagdish Master have bought stakes in the Mumbai-based company. Aeroflex Industries is a subsidiary of Sat Industries, which is a listed company.

What should investors do?

Most analysts have recommended investors to 'Subscribe' to the issue given the company's diversified product portfolio, strong financials, and it enjoys a monopoly in its business as there are high barriers to entry and exit. The company currently has no listed peers.

Swastika Investmart: Subscribe

According to Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart, the company has an export-oriented business model, and it generates around 80 percent of its revenue from exports alone, but that exposes it to risks related to international operations. The company does not have any long-term contracts with either its supplier or customer, which is another concern related to this business.

"Despite these concerns, Aeroflex's future strategies look promising. The company plans to expand its global and domestic businesses, and it is investing in new technologies to improve its products. We believe that these strategies have the potential to drive long-term growth and profitability for the company," Mishra said.

Overall, the analyst believes that the Aeroflex Industries IPO is a good investment opportunity and has recommended investors to 'Subscribe' to the issue.

Reliance Securities: Subscribe

Reliance Securities too, echoed a similar view that investors should subscribe to the issue. "In view of diversified product portfolio, strong financials, global footprint, focus on expanding its capacities, products and R&D capabilities, we recommend a 'Subscribe' to the issue," it said.

SBI Securities: Subscribe for long term

The brokerage has advised investors to 'Subscribe' to the IPO for a longterm investment perspective. "At CMP, the company is valued at a PE multiple of 46.3 times based on its FY23 earnings at the upper price band on post-issue capital. The company don’t have any listed peer in India. The company has a unique business model in the Flexible Flow solution area. With decent return ratios and margins, the risk reward ratio for long term investors looks favourable."

Profitmart Securities: Subscribe for long term

"We are confident that Aeroflex Industries Limited will deliver consistent performance and provide an excellent investment opportunity for investors with a long-term horizon. Hence, we recommend 'Subscribe' for long-term investment," the brokerage said.

AUM Capital: Subscribe for long term

Aeroflex has exhibited impressive financial growth and established strong client relationships, holding a dominant market position in India. With the support of seasoned promoters, prominent HNI investors, and a forward looking strategy, AIL is excellently poised for enduring success within the burgeoning Flexible Flow Solutions sector, said AUM Capital, assigning a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue for long term.

About the offer

The issue is priced in the range of Rs 102-108 apiece, and investors can bid for a minimum of 130 shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter.

The issue comprises of a fresh equity of Rs 162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by promoters. Under the OFS, promoter SAT Industries will offload the 1.75 crore shares.

Since this is an OFS issue, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offer.

About 50 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors. Retail investors will get the remaining 35 percent of the public offer.

Objects of the issue

1) Prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings.

2) Funding working capital requirements of the company.

3) General corporate purposes.

Key concerns

1) The company derive major (80%) of its revenue from export operations. The company faces the risk of significant import duties or restrictions of the relevant jurisdictions.

2) The company do not have any long term contract with any of its suppliers. Loss of any major suppliers, increase in the cost of raw material, or a shortfall in the availability or quality of such raw materials could adversely impact the business.

3) The business is dependent and will continue to depend on their single manufacturing facility.

4) The company do not have long term contracts with most of its customers and rely on purchase orders for delivery of the product.

5) The company derive significant portion of its revenues from top five (05) customers located in India and globally.

6) The company's promoter is involved in a tax proceedings which is currently pending.

Pantomath Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE, with September 1 as the tentative date.

Company overview

Incorporated in 1993, Aeroflex Industries Ltd is a part of SAT Group since 2018. The company is a market leader in the field of metallic flexible flow solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products including corrugated stainless steel hoses, interlock flexible metal hoses, PTFE hoses, composite hoses, and stainless steel hose assemblies.

It offers extensive and diverse product portfolio, the company has over 1,700 distinct SKUs as of January 31, 2023. These advanced solutions find applications across a spectrum of industries including steel, oil & gas, refineries, fire sprinklers, metal & mining, and aerospace & defense.

For the fiscal ending March 2023, Aeroflex has posted a revenue of Rs 269.4 crore and a profit of Rs 30.1 crore.