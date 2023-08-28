Aeroflex Industries Ltd is expected to finalise the allotment of shares for its Rs 351-crore initial public offering on Tuesday, August 29. This means that the investors who have subscribed to Aeroflex Industries’ IPO will likely be able to receive the status of their share allotment tomorrow.

Aeroflex Industries’ public issue of Rs 351-crore size received a strong response from investors in the three days of the company’s IPO bidding process.

The issue was subscribed 97.11 times during the three-day bidding period. The IPO opened for subscription on August 22 and closed on August 24. The shares of Aeroflex Industries were offered in a fixed price band ranging from Rs 102 to Rs 108 per piece.

This included the retail category receiving bids for shares nearly 34.41 times the quota reserved for the segment, while the non-institutional investors' category booked shares at a stellar 126.13 times.

The quota that was set aside for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed 194.73 times.

Once allotted, the shares of Aeroflex Industries are expected to be credited to the accounts of eligible shareholders on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Here’s how to check IPO allotment status:

Link Intime India Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar for the IPO. The bidders can check the status of the IPO allotment both on the registrar’s website and the official website of BSE, on the day of allotment.

The bidders can check the allotment status on BSE by following a few simple steps:

2) Check on ‘Equity’ under the ‘Issue Type’ section

3) Select Aeroflex Industries Limited from the list

4) Enter your application number or PAN number

6) Click on submit

The allotment status can also be checked on the official website of Link Intime India