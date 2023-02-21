homemarket NewsAditya Birla Sun Life raises Rs 1,574 crore via multi asset NFO

Aditya Birla Sun Life raises Rs 1,574 crore via multi asset NFO

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 21, 2023 3:58:58 PM IST (Updated)

The open-ended scheme which invests in equity, fixed income, gold/silver, and REITs, has attracted investor interest from over 70,000 investors, Aditya Birla Sun Life said in a statement.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, an investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, has collected Rs 1,574 crore through its recently launched Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The open-ended scheme which invests in equity, fixed income, gold/silver, and REITs, has attracted investor interest from over 70,000 investors, Aditya Birla Sun Life said in a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The new fund offer (NFO) closed last month.
The multi asset allocation category has emerged as a popular investment option for investors seeking asset class diversification along with a stable investment solution. The collection is a testament to the success of the fund’s portfolio construction, Aditya Birla Sun Life said.
Commenting on the success, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “Market volatility can be a challenge for investors; however, Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset. Allocation Fund is the way forward for investing and provides a stable investment solution. The fund's portfolio construction is unique and has a high focus on quality and growth-oriented companies that have high RoEs, low leverage, and generate cash from operations. It’s an all-in-one fund that invests in fixed income, gold and silver along with equity.”
ALSO READ | NFO Launch: SBI MF unveils Dividend Yield Fund to provide capital appreciation
Key Highlights of Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund
  • Equity portion of portfolio will follow flexi cap approach with large cap bias and can invest across sectors/themes. Fixed income portfolio will largely use accrual strategy
  •  Investment approach – equity (65-80 percent), fixed income (10-25 percent), commodities (10-25 percent)
  • Equity – potential to create wealth in the long term
  • Fixed income – seeks to bring stability to the portfolio
  • Gold/Silver – acts as hedge against uncertainty/inflation
    • (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published: Feb 21, 2023 3:55 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMCmutual fundsNFO

    Previous Article

    Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends flat and Nifty 50 below 20-DMA, Adani Enterprises top loser

    Next Article

    Cyient announces partnership with Thingtrax to enable manufacturers cut costs, improve efficiency