Aditya Birla Sun Life raises Rs 1,574 crore via multi asset NFO

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, an investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, has collected Rs 1,574 crore through its recently launched Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The open-ended scheme which invests in equity, fixed income, gold/silver, and REITs, has attracted investor interest from over 70,000 investors, Aditya Birla Sun Life said in a statement.
The new fund offer (NFO) closed last month.
The multi asset allocation category has emerged as a popular investment option for investors seeking asset class diversification along with a stable investment solution. The collection is a testament to the success of the fund’s portfolio construction, Aditya Birla Sun Life said.
Commenting on the success, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “Market volatility can be a challenge for investors; however, Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset. Allocation Fund is the way forward for investing and provides a stable investment solution. The fund's portfolio construction is unique and has a high focus on quality and growth-oriented companies that have high RoEs, low leverage, and generate cash from operations. It’s an all-in-one fund that invests in fixed income, gold and silver along with equity.”
Key Highlights of Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund
