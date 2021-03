Aditya Birla Group is planning to list Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management through a Rs 5,000 crore initial public offering (IPO).

A Mint report stated that three people with direct knowledge of the matter said that the company aims to raise funds for its expansion. For the IPO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management has begun talks with probable merchant bankers. The IPO is expected to be launched in the June quarter.

The Mint report cited one of the sources as saying that in the IPO, the AMC (asset management company) is planning to provide almost 20 per cent to the public at a valuation of Rs 26,000 crore. According to the recent talks between probable merchant bankers and the promoters of AMC, the value of the business was estimated at approximately Rs 26,000 crore.

With around Rs 3 lakh crore of assets under management, Birla Sun Life AMC is India’s fourth-largest asset management firm. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) owns 51 per cent of the company and the rest is owned by Sun Life Financial Inc., a Canadian firm. The current market cap of Aditya Birla Capital is Rs 30,000 crore. It derives a major part of its market value (Rs 13,000-14,000 crore) from the AMC business alone.