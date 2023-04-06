Breaking News
RBI policy: Top 10 highlights at a glance
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's target maturity funds AUM surpasses Rs 20,000 crore in April 2023

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s target maturity funds AUM surpasses Rs 20,000 crore in April 2023
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 6, 2023 9:55:10 AM IST (Published)

Target maturity funds are passively managed debt mutual fund schemes that come with a specified maturity date replicating an underlying index. These schemes buy and hold similar maturity bonds in the index they track.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and an investment manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, has strengthened its presence in the target maturity space with its asset under management surpassing Rs 20,000 crore mark in April 2023. The passive funds vertical also reached a milestone with its AUM crossing Rs 25,000 crore in March 2023, the firm said in a statement.

Along with other ETFs, they are also the first AMC to file and launch a Silver ETF & FoF, and offer Smart Beta portfolios, such as the Nifty 50 Equal Weight, Momentum, and Quality.
ALSO READ | Alliance Insurance Brokers partners with Ola to provide personal accident insurance cover to drivers
Commenting on the milestone and growth of their passive AUM, A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., said, “We are happy to announce that our passive funds have achieved a significant milestone by crossing Rs. 25,000 crores of assets under management along with target maturity funds crossing Rs 20,000 crores. This accomplishment reflects the growing popularity of passive investing in India, as well as the trust our investors have placed in us."
Here are the list of the target maturity funds launched by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited:
Scheme NameYTMAUM as on March 31, 2023 (crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 Index Fund7.49%Rs 10,607
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund7.43%Rs 4,202
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX AAA Jun 2023 Index Fund7.31%Rs 2,407
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX 60:40 SDL + AAA PSU - Apr 2027 Index Fund7.42%Rs 1,583
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX Gilt Apr 2029 Index Fund7.30%Rs 570
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX AAA Mar 2024 Index Fund7.73%Rs 432
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund7.38%Rs 395
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX Gilt - April 2026 Index Fund7.26%Rs 330
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX 60:40 SDL + AAA PSU - Apr 2025 Index Fund7.47%Rs 179
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX SDL Jun 2032 Index Fund7.50%Rs 131
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Sep 2025 Index Fund7.37%Rs 78
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX 60:40 SDL + AAA PSU Apr 2026 Index Fund7.44%Rs 48
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund7.32%Rs 41
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX Gilt Apr 2028 Index Fund7.26%Rs 27
ALSO READ | 84% people say awareness of health related issues has increased post COVID: Aditya Birla Health Insurance survey
X