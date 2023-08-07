Aditya Birla Fashion shares down 12% in two days after Q1 loss misses estimates

Out of the 25 analysts tracking shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, 11 maintain a 'buy', nine recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to data from Bloomberg. The consensus price estimate suggests a 17 percent upside over the next one year.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) plunged 7 percent in trade Monday after the apparel company reported an in-line performance, but on very weak expectations. At 12 pm, the scrip was trading 6.20 percent lower at Rs 196.80 apiece on the NSE.

ABFRL shares have slipped 12 percent in two straight sessions, resulting in a loss of Rs 24,000 crore in market capitalisation. The stock opened at Rs 209 today and went on to hit an intra-day low of Rs 192.95, which is the lowest since May 2022. The stock also went below Rs 200 for the first time since June 9.

On a year-to-date basis, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion tumbled 31.24 percent, while it fell 28.68 percent in the last one year.

Out of the 25 analysts tracking the stock, 11 maintain a 'buy', nine recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to data from Bloomberg. The consensus price estimate suggests a 17 percent upside over the next one year.

Weak trends endure

ABFRL's Q1 EBITDA was 8-12 percent short of expectations, primarily on account of weaker margin in Pantaloons/Innerwear. "We believe the overall weakness in the value-segment (Pantaloons) and the wedding/athleisure-related slowdown in the premium-end (Madura/Ethnic) drove a low 5-6% organic growth in Q1, while Reebok/D2C consolidation led to the balance 5-6% growth," brokerage Emkay said.

"Positives were return of wholesale growth or margin in Lifestyle and profitable outlook for Reebok, while negatives were persistent weakness in Pantaloons and delayed breakeven for Innerwear," the brokerage noted.

The management's curtailed store-adds outlook was maintained for Pantaloons, while Reebok or Tasva are expected to see another year of healthy additions.

Net debt is expected to double in FY24 to Rs 2,800 crore, led by weak margin in FY24, Rs 700 crore capex, rise in WC and loss-funding in Ethnic/D2C.

ABFRL posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 161.62 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of the current fiscal 2023-24, as against a profit of Rs 94.44 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The quarterly profits were affected by negative operating leverage, resulting from subdued sales for the Pantaloons business, as well as continued investments in TMRW and ethnic businesses.

The company's total revenue from operations has increased 11 percent YoY to Rs 3,196.06 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,874.76 crore in the same quarter last year.

The growth in quarterly revenue was driven by a strong pick-up in new businesses and consistent performance from established businesses, despite challenging market conditions.

Operating profit, calculated as EBITDA, tumbled 37.6 percent to Rs 292.3 crore as against Rs 468.5 crore in the year-ago period. Margins came in at 9.1 percent versus 16.3 percent on-year.