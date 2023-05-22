Aditya Birla Fashion Q4 net loss at Rs 187 cr; revenue up 26% despite challenging consumption environment

Aditya Birla Fashion's EBITDA margin reduced to 6.7 percent in Q4, while the consolidated quarterly EBITDA stood at Rs 193 crore, down 48 percent year-on-year.

Mumbai-headquartered fashion retail company Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 187 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23), as compared to a profit of Rs 43.6 crore, in the corresponding period of last fiscal. Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd were trading 1.02 percent lower at Rs 189 apiece on the BSE in trade today.

Live Tv

Loading...

Revenue from operations of ABFRL, previously known as Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited prior to its acquisition by the Aditya Birla Group, climbed 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,880 crore for the quarter under review despite a challenging consumption environment. It was Rs 2,283 crore in the year-ago period of last year.