Financial services company Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday said it will raise Rs 3,000 crore in funding through equity and debt routes in one or more tranches. Shares of the firm tumbled 4.25 percent to Rs 163.50 apiece in Thursday's trade. The stock opened at Rs 172.85 per share today and went on to hit an intra-day high and intra-day low of Rs 173.30 and Rs 163.00, respectively.

"The Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Capital Limited at its meeting held today, i.e. 11 May 2023, inter alia, considered and approved the raising of funds, inter alia, by way of issuance of equity shares, global depository receipts, American depository receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds fully/partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, and/or any other financial instruments convertible into equity shares (including warrants, or otherwise, in registered or bearer form) and/ or any security convertible into equity shares or combination of any of the aforementioned securities in one or more tranches through one or more public and/ or private offerings including by way of a qualified institutions placement or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws to eligible investors in one or more tranches," the company said in a filing.

The proceeds from the aforesaid proposed fund raising are intended to be utilised for meeting funding requirements and growth objectives of the company and its businesses including but not limited to supporting

growth in lending and insurance businesses, strengthening digital offerings, meeting capital adequacy and solvency related requirements and other business and general corporate purposes, it said.

Apart from fund raising, the company has also declared its fourth quarter earnings. The company's net profit jumped 35.1 percent at Rs 608.6 crore as against Rs 450.3 crore year-on-year. Revenue rose 21.3 percent to Rs 8,025 crore compared to Rs 6,617 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On March 27, the financial services firm said it has decided to sell its entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited (ABIBL) to Edme Services for an undisclosed amount.

The proposed deal includes the sale of the entire 2565,103 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company (along with its nominees), representing 50.002 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of ABIBL to Edme Services Private Limited, Aditya Birla Capital had said in a regulatory filing earlier.