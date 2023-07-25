Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for 25 July 2023

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst, and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Aditya Birla Capital. The stock had a very messy correction, but that correction seems to be over and yesterday was a good day. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 180. Shares have gained more than 4 percent over the last month.

Bajaj Auto is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock is in a consolidation after a rally. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 4,800. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Indiabulls Housing Finance. It is a very messy chart, big wide range bars on the downside. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 123. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on IndusInd Bank. The stock has been outperforming Nifty and Bank Nifty. It had a big wide range bar yesterday after three days of small declines. He advises to make this in a positional trade with a stop loss of Rs 1,390. Shares are up more than 9 percent over the last month.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on M&M Finance. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 315 for an upside target of Rs 335. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on E I D-Parry with a stop loss of Rs 470 for an upside target Rs 500. The stock is up more than 2 percent over the last month.

SRF is a sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 2,188 and a stop loss of Rs 2,050. The stock has declined more than 11 percent in the last month.

Thakkar’s second sell call is on Godrej Consumer Products. It is a conditional sell if it starts trading below yesterday’s low of Rs 1,030- sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,045 and targets of Rs 1,000-990. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

