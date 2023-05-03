Adani Wilmar shares tumble 5% as Q4 profit declines 60% to Rs 94 cr, revenue falls 7%

2 Min(s) Read
'A large market opportunity in India is translating well into our growth numbers. We have almost doubled our Food & FMCG revenues in 2 years and recorded Rs 4,000+ crore revenue in the segment,' said Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar
Shares of Adani Wilmar plunged 5 percent in Wednesday's intra-day trade, after the FMCG major reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 93.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. This was 60 percent down year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 234.29 crore profit it recorded in the same period a year ago.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The Adani group company's consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,872.6 crore in the March quarter, down 7 percent on-year as against Rs 14,917.2 crores in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization per ton also declined 30 percent to Rs 2,407 from Rs 3,425 in the year-ago quarter.