Adani Wilmar shares tumble 5% as Q4 profit declines 60% to Rs 94 cr, revenue falls 7%

By Meghna Sen  May 3, 2023 5:52:12 PM IST (Published)

'A large market opportunity in India is translating well into our growth numbers. We have almost doubled our Food & FMCG revenues in 2 years and recorded Rs 4,000+ crore revenue in the segment,' said Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar

Shares of Adani Wilmar plunged 5 percent in Wednesday's intra-day trade, after the FMCG major reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 93.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. This was 60 percent down year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 234.29 crore profit it recorded in the same period a year ago.

The Adani group company's consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,872.6 crore in the March quarter, down 7 percent on-year as against Rs 14,917.2 crores in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization per ton also declined 30 percent to Rs 2,407 from Rs 3,425 in the year-ago quarter.
X