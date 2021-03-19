Adani Wilmar set to launch Rs 5,000-crore IPO: Report Updated : March 19, 2021 02:35 PM IST The edible oil and food products maker has reportedly hired investment banks and legal advisors to start working on the prospective IPO As per report, JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra Capital have been taken on board to manage the IPO for the FMCG company Published : March 19, 2021 02:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply