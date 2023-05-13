Adani Transmission to raise Rs 8,500 crore through QIP

3 Min(s) Read
Adani Transmission, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate, is planning to raise funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other routes. The Ahmedabad-headquartered electric power transmission company on Saturday informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved raising up to Rs 8,500 crore, subject to approval of the shareholders.
"Raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each of the company ('equity shares') and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof (hereinafter referred to as 'securities'), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 8,500 crores (Rupees Eight Thousand Five Hundred Crores only) or an equivalent amount thereof by way of Qualified Institutional Placement ('QIP') or other permissible mode in accordance with the applicable laws, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required...," the company said in a filing.