English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsAdani Transmission to raise Rs 8,500 crore through QIP

Adani Transmission to raise Rs 8,500 crore through QIP

Adani Transmission to raise Rs 8,500 crore through QIP
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 13, 2023 2:46:51 PM IST (Updated)

Adani Transmission, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate, is planning to raise funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other routes. The Ahmedabad-headquartered electric power transmission company on Saturday informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved raising up to Rs 8,500 crore, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Live Tv

Loading...

ALSO READ: BSE, NSE remove 3 Adani Group stocks from ASM framework from May 15
"Raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each of the company ('equity shares') and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof (hereinafter referred to as 'securities'), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 8,500 crores (Rupees Eight Thousand Five Hundred Crores only) or an equivalent amount thereof by way of Qualified Institutional Placement ('QIP') or other permissible mode in accordance with the applicable laws, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required...," the company said in a filing.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X