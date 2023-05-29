Adani Transmission shares dip 3% ahead of Q4 results today. What should investors do?

The Q4FY23 results will be followed by a conference call with the management of Adani Transmission to discuss the company's financial results. Adani Transmission MD Anil Sardana, CEO Bimal Dayal, CFO Rohit Soni and other top officials will be present on the call.

The stock of Adani Transmission plunged more than 3 percent in Monday's trade ahead of the Adani Group company's March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings today. The script was trading 2.36 lower at Rs 830 apiece on the NSE at around 12:30 pm. The stock fell 4 percent in the last five days, while it was down 67 percent on a year-to-date basis.

