Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit rises 21% to Rs 98 crore; dividend declared

The company has also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for fiscal 2022-23
Adani Total Gas, the supplier of piped natural gas, on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 98 crore for the March 2023 quarter. It was up 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) as against Rs 81 crore in the same period a year ago. The company has also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for fiscal 2022-23.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,197 crore as compared to Rs 1,065 cr on-year. On the operating front, the company's EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization came in at Rs 195 crore, up 48.8 percent versus Rs 131 crore it reported in the year-ago period.
Adani Total Gas has a healthy balance sheet, with its debt-to-equity ratio at 0.47 times, and net debt to EBITDA at 1.11 times.
Shares of Adani Total Gas were trading 1.41 percent higher at Rs 958.05 apiece in Tuesday's trade. The stock has risen 6 percent in the last one week, while it fell 72.95 percent on a year-to-date basis.
“ATGL has shown resilience and delivered a good all-round performance both on physical infrastructure and financial front despite high gas prices throughout the year. The fast-track development of steel pipeline and CNG stations has helped in creating natural gas ecosystem in geographical areas where we are present and will now help in connecting PNG consumers going forward. To provide wider energy offerings to consumers, ATGL, through its SPVs have forayed into E-mobility and Bio-. This SPVs, in next 12-18 months will be creating over 3000 EV charging points and build one of the India’s largest Biogas plant in Uttar Pradesh, whose work is in full swing,” said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas.
Manglani further said that Adani Total Gas appreciates the government’s decision on approving the ceiling and floor price on domestic gas, which will ensure stability in domestic gas price.
"Further, ATGL has passed on the benefit to the end consumers. We are confident that this, coupled with the softening of R-LNG prices, will drive increased demand across both PNG and CNG segments and ATGL will play pivotal role in achieving government vision in moving towards gas-based economy,” he added.
First Published: May 2, 2023 3:14 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!