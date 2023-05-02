Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit rises 21% to Rs 98 crore; dividend declared

The company has also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for fiscal 2022-23

Adani Total Gas, the supplier of piped natural gas, on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 98 crore for the March 2023 quarter. It was up 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) as against Rs 81 crore in the same period a year ago. The company has also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for fiscal 2022-23.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,197 crore as compared to Rs 1,065 cr on-year. On the operating front , the company's EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization came in at Rs 195 crore, up 48.8 percent versus Rs 131 crore it reported in the year-ago period.

Adani Total Gas has a healthy balance sheet, with its debt-to-equity ratio at 0.47 times, and net debt to EBITDA at 1.11 times.

Shares of Adani Total Gas were trading 1.41 percent higher at Rs 958.05 apiece in Tuesday's trade. The stock has risen 6 percent in the last one week, while it fell 72.95 percent on a year-to-date basis.

“ATGL has shown resilience and delivered a good all-round performance both on physical infrastructure and financial front despite high gas prices throughout the year. The fast-track development of steel pipeline and CNG stations has helped in creating natural gas ecosystem in geographical areas where we are present and will now help in connecting PNG consumers going forward. To provide wider energy offerings to consumers, ATGL, through its SPVs have forayed into E-mobility and Bio-. This SPVs, in next 12-18 months will be creating over 3000 EV charging points and build one of the India’s largest Biogas plant in Uttar Pradesh, whose work is in full swing,” said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas.

Manglani further said that Adani Total Gas appreciates the government’s decision on approving the ceiling and floor price on domestic gas, which will ensure stability in domestic gas price.

"Further, ATGL has passed on the benefit to the end consumers. We are confident that this, coupled with the softening of R-LNG prices, will drive increased demand across both PNG and CNG segments and ATGL will play pivotal role in achieving government vision in moving towards gas-based economy,” he added.